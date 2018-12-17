BEML hits three-month high; stock up 21% in one month

-
ALSO READ
Derivative strategy on BEML by HDFC Securities
Crude oil-related stocks, HCL Tech, Wipro and BEML to watch out for today
Why Delhi Metro failed to reduce surface traffic and city's air pollution
Kolkata is India's most commuter-friendly metro; Delhi offers best roads
Delhi Metro Pink Line: All the details about the 'corridor for shoppers'
-
“The scope of work includes design, manufacture, supply, testing & commissioning of 378 metro coaches, supply of spares and training of personnel. As per the contractual timelines, train deliveries are scheduled to commence from July 2020 until September 2022,” BEML said in a regulatory filing on November 23, 2018.
In the past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 21% as compared to a 2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, BEML, the country's largest railway coach maker, has pitched for indigenisation of at least six rakes of bullet train coaches in collaboration with its Japanese partner Hitachi.
Japanese companies Hitachi and Kawasaki will bid to be the main contractor in the Japan government-assisted Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.
The $15-billion project envisages 24 rakes comprising 240 coaches, which would run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. BEML is keen on undertaking the entire interior work that is termed as 'level three indigenisation', added report.
At 03:09 pm, BEML was trading 7.5% higher at Rs 842 on the BSE, against 0.85% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly four-fold with a combined 5.7 million equity shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU