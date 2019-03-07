Biocon, Eveready Ind and Lux Ind among top stocks to track today

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 6 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 11,091, indicating a weak opening for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Eveready Industries: Bulk deal data shows India Opportunities Growth Fund-Pinewood Strategy bought seven lakh shares of the company (1 per cent) at Rs 200 each while OHM Enterprises bought 6 lakh shares (0.8 per cent) at Rs 200 each. On the other hand, DSP Small Cap Fund has sold 21.74 lakh shares, or 3 per cent stake in the battery maker.

Lux Industries: NSE bulk deal data showed investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Growth Fund - 1 bought three lakh shares of Lux Industries on Wednesday.

Vedanta: Faced with a raw material crunch to run its aluminium plant in Odisha, Vedanta has sought the court’s intervention to buy alumina from public sector National Aluminium Company (Nalco), which is currently exporting its surplus production while the domestic aluminium makers are reeling under shortage of alumina.

Reliance Industries (RIL): News reports suggest Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to time its e-commerce debut with Diwali, when up to 30 per cent of the annual sales are clocked.

Nelco: Tatanet Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nelco, Wednesday said it has recently obtained in-flight, maritime connectivity licence from Department of Telecommunications, a move that can improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies.

Biocon: The company on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued six observations in Form 483 after pre-approval inspection of its insulin drug substance manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.