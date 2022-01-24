Bitcoin, Ether, memecoins steady after tumbling in crypto rout

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin breaks past $68,000, ether nears $5,000 as flows surge in crypto
Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes
Bitcoin falls below $37,000 after Amazon's denial; Ether, Litecoin tumble
Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, ether nurse losses, lurk near critical levels
Crypto rally lifts ether to new record, bitcoin to near 3-week high
-
The selling pressure in the global crypto market eased Monday after massive declines across digital tokens last week.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, traded at about $35,350 as of 12:05 p.m. in Singapore. It touched a low of $34,042.77 over the weekend, a loss of more than 50% from its all-time high in November.
Hawkish monetary policy signals from the Federal Reserve as well as fresh regulatory hints by the White House and the threat of an outright mining and trading ban in Russia have whipsawed digital coins. Declines in Ether -- the second-largest token -- and in newer coins have outpaced Bitcoin’s fall of late.
Over the past seven trading days, Bitcoin has shed around 18% of its value compared with some 25% for Ether. Solana’s SOL and DeFi-play Avalanche’s AVAX token have fallen 30% or more. The wipeout in memecoins is sharp too: Dogecoin is down 19% over a similar period, while Shiba Inu is off 25%, according to CoinMarketCap data.
ALSO READ: Crypto carnage: Bitcoin collapse wipes off $1 trn in the blink of an eye
Crypto “is a risk asset up and down,” Starkiller Capital’s Leigh Drogen said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Caroline Hyde. “It’s even more of a risk asset now that most of the crypto market cap is Ethereum, Solana and all sorts of other stuff that is just basically technology where we’re pulling forward massive assumptions of global growth into the present.”
A key technical to watch is the ratio of Ether to Bitcoin, according to Amy Wu Silverman of RBC Capital Markets. After trading above 0.07 for several months, Ether has dropped to the lowest level relative to Bitcoin since October. It was recently at 0.069.
“Now, it’s officially a risk-off correction across the board,” Wu Silverman wrote in a note on Saturday. “There is nowhere to hide.”
The next level to watch is 0.055, according to Wu Silverman. “Watch the ETH/BTC ratio from .055-.088,” she wrote. “The .055 MUST HOLD.”
Ether’s slide relative to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency also caught the eye of Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Global Trading Inc. To her, it’s a reminder that Ether is even more vulnerable to macro-driven swings of risk appetite than Bitcoin.
“This reminds us that BTC is a risk asset that is getting hit in the risk-off sentiment, but that ETH is even more so (it has lost over 40% of its value over the past 30 days!),” Acheson wrote in an email.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU