Bitcoin price falls below $5,000 for the first time since October 2017

Cryptocurrencies resumed their slump on Monday, with piercing the $5,000 mark for the first time since October 2017, in the wake of increased regulatory scrutiny of initial coin offerings and the split of one of the largest tokens.

declined as much as 9 per cent to $4,958, while so-called alternative coins slumped even more, with tumbling as much as 12 per cent and cratering as much as 13 per cent. XRP, the token associated with Ripple, was the lone gainer among major digital currencies. The fell as much as 8.3 per cent to a one year-low on a closing basis.

“The selloff is related to enforcement, which is almost certainly underway,” said Justin Litchfield, chief technology officer at ProChain Capital. “ Projects are being made to return investor money, which, after having spent a ton of money marketing their $100 million ICO on a lavish party-filled road-show that was the norm for this vintage of ICOs, will be tough.”



