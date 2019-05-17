JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » Bitcoins

Aurobindo Pharma falls 6% after USFDA classifies inspection as OAI
Business Standard

Bitcoin slips more than 20% to below $6,300 after clocking 10-month high

In recent weeks, Bitcoin had made a strong recovery

Hideyuki Sano  |  Tokyo 

Representative Image
Representative Image

The price of bitcoin sank almost 20% on Friday, an abrupt move after a strong recovery in the crypto-currency in recent weeks that took it to a 10-month high.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $6,178 at Bitstamp exchange, down 21.6% from the previous close and last stood down 7.8% at $7,266.
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements