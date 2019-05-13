Indian tech firm helping Thai banks implement blockchain technology

Singapore, May 13 (ANI): One of India's top and services company, Wipro, has been engaged to build a for blockchain, which gave birth to cryptocurrency bitcoin, for eight banks in

"Developed as part of the first phase of Project Inthanon, the solution will enable de-centralised interbank (RTGS) using wholesale Digital Currency to prove that the technology can perform key functionalities of payment and enhance efficiency," the company said in a statement recently.

was invented by in 2008. His identity is unknown and almost certainly a pseudonym for a person or a group of people. At that time, "Nakamoto" was trying to come up with a means of validating digital currency transactions via distributed, decentralised network in the wake of the global financial crisis.

This eventually served as the technology which gave birth to the cryptocurrency

is a decentralised, distributed database of encrypted records which are linked by clusters of computers not owned by a single entity. In simple terms, it is a means by which records or ledgers of transactions are authenticated using multiple separate machines without the need of a trusted authority or central server. The records are also immutable and cannot be changed at any one single source, and are readable and transparent to all.

The technology has less than innocuous beginnings. Other than enabling the existence and speculative trading of like with its accompanying ills and benefits (depending on whether you made or lost money), it is infamous for facilitating heinous activities of such groups as terrorists as well as kidnapping and smuggling rings who hide under anonymity of the

Despite this, it has in recent years been resurrected and embraced by mainstream organisations who have been inspired to develop applications beyond with many saying that it has the potential to revolutionise the financial industry.

In August 2018, Thailand's central bank, the of (BOT) launched Project Inthanon with the aim of developing and testing a proof-of-concept for domestic wholesale fund transfer using wholesale Digital Currency (CBDC). If successful, the system will allow participating banks to form an that will allow payment settlements using the CBDC.

The first phase which lasted until January 2019 involved R3, an enterprise software company headquartered in with offices in and Singapore, and eight banks. The eight banks that participated in the project are Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank, Thanachart Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Thai), and the and

The outcome of the initial phase indicated that the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) was able to enhance payment efficiency and support interbank transfer and settlement during after office hours. However, BOT felt that the DLT needed some time to mature before it could be implemented in their and that more tests need to be conducted to ensure scalability, security and system resiliency.

Phase 2 of the project started in February and aims to explore applications in interbank trading and re-purchase transactions as well as regulatory compliance and data reconciliation. It will involve R3 as well as the same 8 banks together with Bengaluru-based Indian tech firm

Although this settlements layer will allow the use of cryptocurrency in interbank transactions, the introduction of a CBDC is not about creating a new national cryptocurrency. It is to optimise the efficiency of back-office operations in its sector with the objective of replacing intermediary third- with decentralised systems and thereby reducing the cost of

is the latest in a growing list of countries actively developing built on DLT. It has also been very open-minded with regards to crypto commerce. Instead of clamping down, Thai regulators have focused on building a strong legal framework for blockchain businesses.

However, Thailand is a late starter. Already 40 countries including Cambodia, Singapore, UK, and utilise to enable new capabilities for central which have not been identified and not just for

In April 2018, the (RBI) revealed a plan to issue CBDC for their use. At the same time, it came down hard on forcing exchanges to close. However, the plan was put on hold after a three-month-long feasibility study without providing any details about the results of the study to the public.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)