Bombay Dyeing hits 5% upper circuit as firm decides to shut down subsidiary

SI Reproter  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent after the textile company decided to shut down its loss-making Indonesian subsidiary PT Five Star Textile Indonesia (PTFS).

"This is to inform that as approved by the Board, the Company has given its consent by signing the Shareholder's Resolution of its subsidiary in Indonesia i.e. PT Five Star Textile Indonesia ("PTFS") on December, 2018 for closure of the same." the release said.

"As already intimated that PTFS was incurring losses for many years hence; this is in line with the strategic move to close this subsidiary. We would also like to inform that all the financial risks related to this subsidiary have been provisioned in the past years reported financials," the company said.

At 10:50, the stock was locked in at 5 per cent at Rs 115.10 on the BSE. Over 1.14 million shares traded so far on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,084, down 186 points or 0.5 per cent.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 10:55 IST

