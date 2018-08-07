Bombay Dyeing Q1 net loss widens to Rs 937mn, total income at Rs 4.1 bn

& Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday said its net loss widened to Rs 937.4 million for the quarter ended June 30 as against a net loss of Rs 327.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 4.10 billion. It was Rs 6.38 billion in the year-ago quarter, said in a filing.



The company said the results are not comparable with the figures for the previous year's period due to change in

Reacting to the quarterly results, shares of & Manufacturing Co Ltd today hit the lower circuit to settle 4.99 per cent down at Rs 260.70 apiece on the