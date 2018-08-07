Bombay Dyeing Q1 net loss widens to Rs 937mn, total income at Rs 4.1 bn

-
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday said its net loss widened to Rs 937.4 million for the quarter ended June 30 as against a net loss of Rs 327.1 million in the same period a year ago.
Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 4.10 billion. It was Rs 6.38 billion in the year-ago quarter, Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing.
The company said the results are not comparable with the figures for the previous year's period due to change in accounting method.
Reacting to the quarterly results, shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd today hit the lower circuit to settle 4.99 per cent down at Rs 260.70 apiece on the BSE.
