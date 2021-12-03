BS Number Wise: The rise and rise of the Rs 10,000 shares

Have you bought a share worth Rs10,000 or more? There are more of them now and the total value of such companies--out of reach for small retail players--may surprise you. Shares topping the five-figure price mark were rare ten years ago. A look at March-end figures across the listed universe in 2011 shows only one such share.

There were two by 2013. There were 16 such companies in the last quarter (July to September), gaining from the unprecedented bull run after the coronavirus pandemic. The 16 companies account for over Rs 8.6 trillion in value as seen in chart 1. These companies had ...