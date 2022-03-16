BSE investor count touches 100 mn milestone, up 58% in past one year

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BSE, stock market, Sensex
Photo: Bloomberg

BSE’s Investor count has crossed the 100-million mark on Wednesday. The number of registered investors with the exchange has grown 58 per cent in the last one year. These investors are across various segments offered by BSE, which includes equity, cash, currency, derivatives, and commodity derivatives. BSE hit the 10 million investor mark in February 2008 and 50 million in May 2020.
Milestone Hit
Registered investors* No. of days
Feb 2, 2008 1 NA
July 8, 2011 2 1252
Jan 14, 2016 3 1651
August 10, 2018 4 939
May 23, 2020 5 652
January 19, 2021 6 241
June 6, 2021 7 138
Sep 21, 2021 8 107
Dec 15, 2021 9 85
Mar 16, 2022 10 91

First Published: Wed, March 16 2022. 17:56 IST

