BSE Midcap, Smallcap index at fresh 52-week low; Infibeam Avenues tanks 58%

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies continued to remain under pressure on Friday as well, with the S&P (14,762) and the S&P (14,643) indices hitting their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade on the BSE.

At 09:51 am; the midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.93% and 1.69%, respectively, as compared to 0.10% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in September, mid-and small-cap indices have tanked 13% each, as against 6% fall in the benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex.

IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Edelweiss Financial Services,Supreme Industries, Aban Offshore, Atlanta, Apollo Tyres were among 193 stocks from the midcap and smallcap universe that hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, has tanked 58% to Rs 83.70, on back of an over six-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 54.73 million equity shares representing 8% of total equity of internet software & services company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

"There is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip," said on a clarification on current movements in share price.

Share of non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFCs) like PNB Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and Gruh Finance were down more than 5% on concerns of rising funding costs, which will affect net interest margins (NIMs) and growth.