BSE Midcap, Smallcap index at fresh 52-week low; Infibeam Avenues tanks 58%

At 09:51 am; the midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.93% and 1.69%, respectively, as compared to 0.10% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in September, mid-and small-cap indices have tanked 13% each, as against 6% fall in the benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex.
IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Edelweiss Financial Services,Supreme Industries, Aban Offshore, Atlanta, Apollo Tyres were among 193 stocks from the midcap and smallcap universe that hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE.
Among individual stocks, Infibeam Avenues has tanked 58% to Rs 83.70, on back of an over six-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 54.73 million equity shares representing 8% of total equity of internet software & services company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
"There is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip," Infibeam Avenues said on a clarification on current movements in share price.
Share of non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFCs) like PNB Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and Gruh Finance were down more than 5% on concerns of rising funding costs, which will affect net interest margins (NIMs) and growth.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|LOSS(%)
|ROLTA INDIA
|14.15
|35.65
|-60.31
|INFIBEAM AVENUES
|94.10
|234.35
|-59.85
|DEWAN HSG. FIN.
|274.20
|665.70
|-58.81
|ADLABS ENTERT.
|17.10
|34.95
|-51.07
|SUNIL HITECH
|1.45
|2.72
|-46.69
|KWALITY
|13.30
|23.25
|-42.80
|PNB HOUSING
|865.25
|1411.00
|-38.68
|8K MILES
|192.25
|311.05
|-38.19
|JET AIRWAYS
|184.45
|294.80
|-37.43
|IL&FS INV.MANAG.
|8.15
|12.96
|-37.11
|JBF INDS.
|26.25
|41.05
|-36.05
|TPL PLASTECH
|219.95
|343.75
|-36.01
|PURAVANKARA
|62.00
|96.30
|-35.62
|ELECTROSTEEL ST.
|32.35
|50.10
|-35.43
|CENTRAL BANK
|44.15
|68.30
|-35.36
|KRIDHAN INFRA
|46.90
|72.20
|-35.04
|SREI INFRA. FIN.
|32.75
|50.25
|-34.83
|JP ASSOCIATES
|7.28
|11.17
|-34.83
|GPT INFRAPROJECT
|92.00
|141.00
|-34.75
|BOMBAY DYEING
|168.10
|256.30
|-34.41
|NITCO
|45.00
|68.60
|-34.40
|KSK ENERGY VEN.
|1.04
|1.58
|-34.18
|RUCHI SOYA INDS.
|6.86
|10.38
|-33.91
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|536.65
|805.00
|-33.34
|KRIDHAN INFRA
|48.15
|72.20
|-33.31
|GRAVITA INDIA
|95.50
|142.45
|-32.96
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|289.90
|432.25
|-32.93
|REL. COMM.
|12.30
|18.33
|-32.90
|INDBULL.REALEST.
|95.80
|142.65
|-32.84
|RPP INFRA PROJ.
|145.55
|215.70
|-32.52
|BOMBAY BURMAH
|1350.00
|1994.95
|-32.33
|SPML INFRA
|44.20
|65.20
|-32.21
|CAMLIN FINE
|50.20
|73.70
|-31.89
|YUKEN INDIA
|614.85
|901.26
|-31.78
|V I P INDS.
|421.80
|617.40
|-31.68
|PANACEA BIOTEC
|171.55
|250.45
|-31.50
|CEREBRA INTEGR.
|33.15
|48.35
|-31.44
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|126.30
|183.90
|-31.32
|SHRIRAM EPC
|10.65
|15.50
|-31.29
|ARCOTECH LTD
|10.27
|14.94
|-31.26
|ASHAPURA MINECH.
|33.40
|48.50
|-31.13
|TRIGYN TECHNO.
|82.00
|118.75
|-30.95
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|193.40
|280.05
|-30.94
|VIVIMED LABS.
|47.35
|67.95
|-30.32
|UNITECH
|2.72
|3.89
|-30.08
|ADANI GREEN
|41.00
|58.50
|-29.91
|ADANI TRANSMISSI
|165.10
|234.95
|-29.73
