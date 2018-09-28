BSE Midcap, Smallcap index at fresh 52-week low; Infibeam Avenues tanks 58%

JUST IN
IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal Fin, PNB Housing, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Edelweiss Financial and Supreme Industries were among 193 stocks from the midcap and smallcap indices hit 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BSE Midcap, Smallcap index hit fresh 52-week low;Infibeam Avenues tanks 58%

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies continued to remain under pressure on Friday as well, with the S&P BSE Midcap (14,762) and the S&P BSE Smallcap (14,643) indices hitting their respective 52-week lows in intra-day trade on the BSE.

At 09:51 am; the midcap and smallcap indices were down 0.93% and 1.69%, respectively, as compared to 0.10% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in September, mid-and small-cap indices have tanked 13% each, as against 6% fall in the benchmark index, the S&P BSE Sensex.

IIFL Holdings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Edelweiss Financial Services,Supreme Industries, Aban Offshore, Atlanta, Apollo Tyres were among 193 stocks from the midcap and smallcap universe that hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, Infibeam Avenues has tanked 58% to Rs 83.70, on back of an over six-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 54.73 million equity shares representing 8% of total equity of internet software & services company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

"There is no pending information or announcement from the Company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the scrip," Infibeam Avenues said on a clarification on current movements in share price.

Share of non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFCs) like PNB Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and Gruh Finance were down more than 5% on concerns of rising funding costs, which will affect net interest margins (NIMs) and growth.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
ROLTA INDIA 14.15 35.65 -60.31
INFIBEAM AVENUES 94.10 234.35 -59.85
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 274.20 665.70 -58.81
ADLABS ENTERT. 17.10 34.95 -51.07
SUNIL HITECH 1.45 2.72 -46.69
KWALITY 13.30 23.25 -42.80
PNB HOUSING 865.25 1411.00 -38.68
8K MILES 192.25 311.05 -38.19
JET AIRWAYS 184.45 294.80 -37.43
IL&FS INV.MANAG. 8.15 12.96 -37.11
JBF INDS. 26.25 41.05 -36.05
TPL PLASTECH 219.95 343.75 -36.01
PURAVANKARA 62.00 96.30 -35.62
ELECTROSTEEL ST. 32.35 50.10 -35.43
CENTRAL BANK 44.15 68.30 -35.36
KRIDHAN INFRA 46.90 72.20 -35.04
SREI INFRA. FIN. 32.75 50.25 -34.83
JP ASSOCIATES 7.28 11.17 -34.83
GPT INFRAPROJECT 92.00 141.00 -34.75
BOMBAY DYEING 168.10 256.30 -34.41
NITCO 45.00 68.60 -34.40
KSK ENERGY VEN. 1.04 1.58 -34.18
RUCHI SOYA INDS. 6.86 10.38 -33.91
INDIABULLS VENT. 536.65 805.00 -33.34
KRIDHAN INFRA 48.15 72.20 -33.31
GRAVITA INDIA 95.50 142.45 -32.96
RELIANCE CAPITAL 289.90 432.25 -32.93
REL. COMM. 12.30 18.33 -32.90
INDBULL.REALEST. 95.80 142.65 -32.84
RPP INFRA PROJ. 145.55 215.70 -32.52
BOMBAY BURMAH 1350.00 1994.95 -32.33
SPML INFRA 44.20 65.20 -32.21
CAMLIN FINE 50.20 73.70 -31.89
YUKEN INDIA 614.85 901.26 -31.78
V I P INDS. 421.80 617.40 -31.68
PANACEA BIOTEC 171.55 250.45 -31.50
CEREBRA INTEGR. 33.15 48.35 -31.44
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 126.30 183.90 -31.32
SHRIRAM EPC 10.65 15.50 -31.29
ARCOTECH LTD 10.27 14.94 -31.26
ASHAPURA MINECH. 33.40 48.50 -31.13
TRIGYN TECHNO. 82.00 118.75 -30.95
EDELWEISS.FIN. 193.40 280.05 -30.94
VIVIMED LABS. 47.35 67.95 -30.32
UNITECH 2.72 3.89 -30.08
ADANI GREEN 41.00 58.50 -29.91
ADANI TRANSMISSI 165.10 234.95 -29.73

First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 10:31 IST

