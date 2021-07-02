BSE resolves 192 investors' complaints against listed cos in June

Leading stock exchange on Friday said it has resolved 192 complaints against 141 listed companies in the month of June.

It settled 170 complaints against active companies and 22 against suspended firms, the exchange said in a statement.

These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from previous periods.

During June, received 232 complaints against 172 companies.

Of the total complaints received, 219 were against active companies and 13 were against suspended firms, as per

The grievances received by the exchange from pertained to non-receipt of money, non-receipt of equity shares, non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of corporate benefits and entitlements, among others.

Companies with highest number of pending investors' complaints include, Inceptum Enterprises Ltd, J K Pharmachem Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Meditech Ltd, Blazon Marbles Ltd, Saptak Chem And Business Ltd, Negotium International Trade Ltd, Global Securities Ltd.

