Bull Spread Strategy on Axis Bank by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Here is a derivative strategy for Cadila Health by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
Bull Spread Strategy on Indian Oil Corp by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull Spread strategy on Dr Reddy's Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here's a derivative strategy on Bajaj Finance by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
-
Bull spread Strategy on AXIS BANK
Buy AXIS BANK JUNE 760 CALL at Rs 25 & simultaneously sell 790 CALL at Rs 14
Lot Size: 1200
Cost of the strategy: Rs 11 (Rs 13,200 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 22,800 if Axis Bank closes at or above 790 on 24 June expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 771
Rationale:
>> We have seen an aggressive long build up in the Axis Bank Futures where we have seen 22%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2%.
>> The stock price has already broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the daily chart by adjoining the highs of 16-Feb and 12-March 2021.
>> Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 20, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
>> Oscillators like RSI and MFI is showing strength in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU