Bull Spread Strategy on Axis Bank by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull spread Strategy on AXIS BANK

Buy JUNE 760 CALL at Rs 25 & simultaneously sell 790 CALL at Rs 14

Lot Size: 1200

Cost of the strategy: Rs 11 (Rs 13,200 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 22,800 if closes at or above 790 on 24 June expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 771

Rationale:



>> We have seen an aggressive long build up in the Futures where we have seen 22%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2%.

>> The stock price has already broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the daily chart by adjoining the highs of 16-Feb and 12-March 2021.

>> Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 20, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend.

>> Oscillators like RSI and MFI is showing strength in the current uptrend.



