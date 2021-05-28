JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly F & O

Phoenix Mills, Brigade Ent: Mall operators not out of woods, say analysts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Bull Spread Strategy on Axis Bank by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

The stock price has already broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the daily chart

Topics
Stock calls | derivatives trading | Axis Bank

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank
Oscillators like RSI and MFI is showing strength in the current uptrend.

Bull spread Strategy on AXIS BANK

Buy AXIS BANK JUNE 760 CALL at Rs 25 & simultaneously sell 790 CALL at Rs 14

Lot Size: 1200

Cost of the strategy: Rs 11 (Rs 13,200 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 22,800 if Axis Bank closes at or above 790 on 24 June expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 771

Rationale:

>> We have seen an aggressive long build up in the Axis Bank Futures where we have seen 22%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2%.

>> The stock price has already broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the daily chart by adjoining the highs of 16-Feb and 12-March 2021.

>> Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 20, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend.

>> Oscillators like RSI and MFI is showing strength in the current uptrend.

========================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 28 2021. 07:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.