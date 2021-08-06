Bull Spread strategy on JSW Steel by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull spread Strategy on JSW STEEL



Buy 780 CALL at Rs 23.3 & simultaneously sell 810 CALL at Rs 13.30



Lot Size: 1350Cost of the strategy: Rs 10 (Rs 13,500 per strategy)Maximum profit: Rs 27,000 if closes at or above Rs 810 on 26 August expiryBreakeven Point: Rs 790- We have seen a long build up in the Futures, where we have seen 2%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest, with the price rising by 2.50%.

- The stock price has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes to close at all-time high levels.

- Plus DI is trading above -DI and ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.

- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and slopping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.