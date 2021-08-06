Bull Spread strategy on JSW Steel by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Bull spread strategy on HCL Tech by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull spread strategy on Bharat Forge by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull spread strategy on Cholamandalam Finance by HDFC Securities
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Bull spread strategy on Deepak Nitrite by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
Bull spread Strategy on JSW STEEL
Buy JSW STEEL 780 CALL at Rs 23.3 & simultaneously sell 810 CALL at Rs 13.30
Lot Size: 1350
Cost of the strategy: Rs 10 (Rs 13,500 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 27,000 if JSW STEEL closes at or above Rs 810 on 26 August expiry
Breakeven Point: Rs 790
Rationale:
- We have seen a long build up in the JSW steel Futures, where we have seen 2%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest, with the price rising by 2.50%.
- The stock price has broken out on the daily line chart with higher volumes to close at all-time high levels.
- Plus DI is trading above -DI and ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and slopping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
==========================================
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU