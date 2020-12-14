Burger King India shares nearly double in stellar stock market debut

-
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock hit a high of Rs 119, after opening at Rs 112.50, a 87.5 per cent premium against the issue price.
At 10:04 am, BKIL was trading at Rs 111 on the BSE and NSE. A combined 56.2 million equity shares changed hands on both the exchanges.
The QSR chain's Rs 810 crore initial public offer (IPO) had received an overwhelming response from investors, with the public offer being subscribed 156.65 times. The issue generated bids for 11.7 billion shares, worth Rs 70,000 crore, as against only 75 million on offer—making it one of the most-subscribed IPOs ever.
The company intends to utilise the fresh proceeds to finance the roll-out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and to meet the general corporate purposes.
Analysts said BKIL is a play on organised QSR space, which is pegged to grow at annualized rate 19 per cent to Rs 82,500 crore over the next five years. Some peg the growth rate to be even higher for organised players as the unorganized sector has been badly hit by the pandemic.
“The sustained improvement in the gross margins which stood at around 64 per cent in FY2020 and negative working capital aiding operating cash flows to improve over FY2018-20. FY2021 will be the year of disruption for the QSR industry as Q1FY2021 performance was disrupted by shut down of stores during the lockdown period in India. Strong franchisee model, negative working capital, market share gains from standalone players, and strong store expansion plans would help in improving growth prospects in the coming years,” analysts at Sharekhan said in IPO note.
The company has reported losses in FY18, FY19, FY20 and H1FY21; the company has negative retained earnings of Rs 462 in H1FY21 which has resulted in erosion of substantial portion of its other equity.
“The company may incur losses in future as well. However, BKIL’s target to open 700 restaurants by Dec’2026 is the key driver to the business. Also the effective marketing strategy and the well-defined standard store opening process will be catalysts in increasing the number of footfalls in BKIL’s restaurants,” analysts at KRChoksey Shares and Securities said.
Although the Covid-19 crisis has adversely affected its ability to open new restaurants and expand its restaurant network temporarily, they continue to evaluate the pace and quantity of new restaurant openings and the expansion of its restaurant network. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and the eating habits of the youngest millennial population of India will further drive the revenue of BKIL. We believe that the operational efficiency and the standard operating procedure will achieve economies of scale resulting in better margins, the brokerage firm said in IPO note.
