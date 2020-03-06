Burmans of Dabur hold 9.26% in Eveready after second stake hike in a month

The Burmans of have increased their holding in Industries by another 3.34 per cent the past two days, in the second stake hike by the family in a month. The group now owns 9.26 per cent in India's largest battery maker.

The investment has been made by Guardian Advisors on behalf of the Burman family, according to sources. Guardian Advisors is a portfolio management firm owned by Arjun Lamba and others, and manages investment for the Burmans and other families.

Disclosing the deal, Guardian Advisors said in a a regulatory filing with the BSE that the stake acquisition was via open market purchases in which 2,429,068 shares accounting for 3.34 per cent of Eveready's paid-up capital were acquired.

Asked about the Burman family’s interest in Eveready, Mohit Burman, vice chairman, India had earler stated that the family believes is a strong brand and a market leader in its domain, which is the primary reason for the stake hike.

“The group (Williamson Magor) is going through a tough time and this is even reflected in its stock price. But the company, the brand and its core business remain intact,” Burman had said earlier.

is part of the Williamson Magor Group (WMG) which also owns McLeod Russel, McNally Bharat Engineering and other firms.

Sources said the Burmans might consider investing further into Eveready based on how the company performs. They said the Burmans are yet to decide whether the investment will be strategic in nature or will be a long-term call.

Eveready suffered a steep decline in its share price, from about Rs 405 in March 2018 to the current level of Rs 61. The erosion is mainly attributed to inter-corporate deposits to group companies and uncertainty of repayments.

After the sale of its loss-making tea business to Madhu Jayanti International last year, Eveready, which has a 50 per cent share in the battery market in India, has been focusing on its core business along with related verticals such as flashlights, luminaires and appliances.

During the third quarter of the current fiscal, although Eveready registered a 16 per cent drop in operating revenue at Rs 317 crore, its EBITDA margin for the core battery business was about 23 per cent. The EBITDA margin for flashlights stood at 14 per cent.

The firm sold land in Chennai and Hyderabad to raise Rs 200 crore primarily to pay off debts of about Rs 400 crore.