Buy Maruti for a target of Rs 9,900, SL of Rs 9,000: Prabhudas Lilladher

outlook and few by Vaishali Parekh, research analyst - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

VIEW

made a record high but the sentiment was somewhat shaken with BankNifty witnessing heavy profit booking and failing to breach the previous peak of 28,363 levels. Nifty has indicated a “Hanging Man” pattern in the daily chart and the chances of a correction in the indices cannot be ruled out. However, the support for the day is seen at 38,100/11,520 while resistance is seen at 38,520/11,630. Bank Nifty would have a range of 27,770-28,220.

BUY

CMP: Rs 624.70

TARGET: Rs 675

STOP LOSS: Rs 600

The stock has formed a series of higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and this time too has taken support around 590 levels near the significant 200 DMA and has given a revival to move past the 50 DMA moving average to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has recently indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 675 keeping a of 600.

BUY SUZUKI

CMP: Rs 9,223.30

TARGET: Rs 9,900

STOP LOSS: Rs 9,000

The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around 9100 levels forming a strong base at around 9020-9040 levels and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart moving above the significant 50 DMA moving average to signify strength and has maintained a positive bias to signal a buy. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal to improve the sentiment and with consistent decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside of 9900 keeping a of 9000.

