Buy Maruti for a target of Rs 9,900, SL of Rs 9,000: Prabhudas Lilladher

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
-
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, research analyst - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
NIFTY VIEW
Nifty made a record high but the sentiment was somewhat shaken with BankNifty witnessing heavy profit booking and failing to breach the previous peak of 28,363 levels. Nifty has indicated a “Hanging Man” pattern in the daily chart and the chances of a correction in the indices cannot be ruled out. However, the support for the day is seen at 38,100/11,520 while resistance is seen at 38,520/11,630. Bank Nifty would have a range of 27,770-28,220.
CMP: Rs 624.70
TARGET: Rs 675
STOP LOSS: Rs 600
The stock has formed a series of higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and this time too has taken support around 590 levels near the significant 200 DMA and has given a revival to move past the 50 DMA moving average to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has recently indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 675 keeping a stop loss of 600.
BUY MARUTI SUZUKI
CMP: Rs 9,223.30
TARGET: Rs 9,900
STOP LOSS: Rs 9,000
The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around 9100 levels forming a strong base at around 9020-9040 levels and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart moving above the significant 50 DMA moving average to signify strength and has maintained a positive bias to signal a buy. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal to improve the sentiment and with consistent decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 9900 keeping a stop loss of 9000.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU