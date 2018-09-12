Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 720, SL of Rs 780: Religare Broking

-
Top trading ideas by Religare Broking for today:
Tata Chemicals
Rec: BUY
Last Close: Rs 738.10
Initiation range: Rs 730-740
Target: Rs 720
Stop loss: Rs 780
Tata Chemicals has been trading in broadening formation (which acts as a continuous pattern) around its record high for last nine months. It has recently tested the upper band of the pattern and witnessing profit taking now. We believe it’s an excellent buying opportunity and traders should utilize this phase to accumulate fresh longs in the given range.
DLF Limited
Rec: SELL FUTURES
Last Close: Rs 198.60
Initiation range: Rs 201-203
Target: Rs 188
Stop loss: Rs 207
After retesting the resistance around 220, DLF has been witnessing profit taking and formed a fresh shorting pivot on the daily chart. It has also slipped below the support zone of multiple moving averages, adding to the negativity. We advise using any bounce to create fresh shorts in the given range.
Canara Bank
Rec: SELL FUTURES
Last Close: Rs 261.70
Initiation range: Rs 264-266
Target: Rs 252
Stop loss: Rs 270
Canara Bank has posted a breakdown today from its month-long distribution phase and likely to witness fresh fall in near future. We’ve similar indications from majority PSU banking counters. We advise using any uptick to create fresh shorts in the given range.
Reliance Infrastructure
Rec: SELL FUTS
Last Close: Rs 451
Initiation range: Rs 454-456
Target: Rs 430
Stop loss: Rs 468
Reliance Infrastructure has rebounded swiftly in last two months but its overall trend is still down. It attempted to cross the resistance zone of long-term moving averages recently but failed and that result in the formation of a fresh shorting pivot. We advise traders not to miss this opportunity and create shorts in the mentioned zone.
