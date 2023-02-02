JUST IN
Ravi Nathani recommends to wait for correction to complete in these sectors
Capex push, tax rationalisation: Brokerages give a thumbs-up to Budget 2023

Our equity strategists view the budget as positive for infrastructure and capex-sensitive sectors, says Goldman Sachs

Budget 2023 | Markets | Union Budget

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Brokerages have given a thumbs up to the Budget 2023 proposals, which they said is a reiteration of the key tenets of the government. Capex push, rationalisation of taxes, especially the personal income-tax and the status quo on tax treatment for sale of investible securities has been applauded. Here is a compilation of how leading brokerages and research houses have interpreted the proposals; and the sectors & stocks they are bullish on in this backdrop.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 09:08 IST

