Capital preservation now more important than doubling the money: Marc Faber

As the world prepares to welcome 2022, MARC FABER, editor and publisher of The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report, speaks with Puneet Wadhwa about how investors should approach the financial markets, his investing strategies, and the road ahead for Indian equities. Edited excerpts: It has been all boom in global equity markets for most of 2021.

Will they perform with the same enthusiasm in 2022? The enthusiasm of investors will not vanish overnight. It is a process that takes time, and maybe in India, it will stay at a high level for a while. This is because the Indian economy is one of the ...