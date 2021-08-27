Carborundum Universal up 5% on pact to acquire controlling stake in PLUSS

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Ion Exchange, YES Bank, Ruchi Soya, BoB, RIL
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Majesco, JSW Energy
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, M&M, BoB, Affle (India), Aurobindo Pharma, PNB
-
Shares of Carborundum Universal (CUMI) rallied 5 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 800 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday after the company said it has entered into a definitive agreement for acquiring a controlling stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Limited (PLUSS) at an initial investment of Rs 115 crore.
The investment is proposed to be made by acquiring the equity shares of PLUSS from the existing shareholders, including promoters as well as subscribing to additional equity capital in PLUSS.
"CUMI has today, i.e., 26th August 2021, entered into a Shareholders Subscription Agreement with PLUSS and its existing promoters as well as share purchase agreements with its existing shareholders, including Tata Capital Innovations Fund, a Venture Capital Fund of Tata Capital, a financial investor in the Company. CUMI will hold about 72 per cent stake, post enhances capital of PLUSS," the company said in a filing.
Commenting on the rationale behind the acquisition, CUMI, part of the Murugappa Group, said being a material science-oriented company, PCM will provide opportunities in emerging areas of material science with applications in energy storage and conservation in life sciences, health care, food, agriculture, buildings, refrigeration equipment and HVAC.
PLUSS is involved in the fields of Phase Change Materials (PCM) for thermal energy storage and speciality polymeric additives for polymer recycling and enhancing mechanical properties. PCMs are substances that absorb or release energy during phase transition, from solid to liquid and vice versa. PLUSS plays a key role in the Cold Chain logistics of Sputnik V Covid vaccines. The company has a presence in India and Netherlands.
In the past one week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, as compared to a 1.2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 11:34 am, it was up 4 per cent at Rs 791, against a 0.23 per cent gain in the benchmark index. A combined around 195,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE at the time of writing this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU