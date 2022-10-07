JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty50 below 17,300 in pre-open trade
Derivatives analyst Nandish Shah recommends bull spread strategy on L&T
Stocks to Watch: Titan, Dabur, Nykaa, HCL Tech, Mahindra Life, Quess Corp
Are consumption stocks a good bet this festive season?
Metals, IT and capital goods stocks help benchmark indices rise marginally
Sebi cancels certificate of registration granted to Brickwork Ratings
Running accounts Settlement: New Sebi guidelines in motion from Friday
Wagner exits Rategain Travel; sells 5.28% stake worth Rs 167 crore
At 6.1 mn, pace of demat account additions slowest in 10 quarters in Q2FY23
Zee stock gets a boost post CCI clearing mega merger deal with Sony
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Crypto hacked again in $100 million theft of Binance-backed blockchain
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Cash is king! Investing strategies to ride out choppy markets

At the bourses, classic defensive plays - healthcare and FMCG indexes - have outperformed the markets by rising 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively since September 2022

Topics
FMCG companies | FMCG stocks | defensive stocks

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Investing
Photo: Shutterstock

The recent market volatility triggered by central bank actions has made analysts cautious, who suggest investors remain stock-specific and invest carefully. Among sectors, they believe defensive sectors such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharma remain the best bets to ride out this uncertain and volatile phase.

ALSO READ: FMCG beat market blues; charts hint 15% upside for ITC, Varun Beverages

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on FMCG companies

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 09:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.