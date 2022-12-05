JUST IN
CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher

Most tyre stocks including JK Tyre, Apollo Tyres, CEAT, MRF and TVS Srichakra look strong on technical charts, looking to rally up to 16 per cent

Topics
Ceat Tyres | Apollo Tyres | NCLAT

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

tyres

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the Rs 1,788-crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on select tyre companies for alleged cartelisation.

The said order from the NCLAT, dated December 1, is in respose to a batch of appeals filed by tyre-makers against a CCI ruling of August 2018. The tribunal has directed CCI to pass a fresh order in the matter after re-examining the imposed penalty. Read full story here.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 12:19 IST

