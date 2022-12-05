CEAT, Apollo, JK Tyre: NCLAT relief may drive tyre stocks up to 16% higher

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the Rs 1,788-crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on select tyre companies for alleged cartelisation.





The said order from the NCLAT, dated December 1, is in respose to a batch of appeals filed by tyre-makers against a CCI ruling of August 2018. The tribunal has directed CCI to pass a fresh order in the matter after re-examining the imposed penalty. Read full story here.