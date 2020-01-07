Central Depository Services pips NSDL, now has most demat accounts

The BSE-promoted Central Depository Services (CSDL) has pipped National Securities Depository (NSDL) in terms of demat accounts where all securities held in the name of respective investors are credited, the data until December 31, 2019 shows. It was NSDL that had pioneered the concept of dematerialising physical shares in the country.

CDSL now has 19,721,768 demat accounts and NSDL has 19,638,964 accounts. While CDSL refused to comment on having most demat accounts, NSDL said it was still number 1 on other parameters. “In terms of the value of securities dematerialised, ...