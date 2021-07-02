Clean Science prices IPO between Rs 880-Rs 900, issue opens July 7

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Clean Science and Technology has priced its initial public offer (IPO) between Rs 880 to Rs 900 per share. The IPO will begin on Wednesday and end on Friday. Investors can bid for 16 shares and multiples of 16 shares thereof. The IPO is an offer for sure, and at the upper end of the price band, the company could raise to Rs 1,546 crore.

The company manufactures specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, and FMCG chemicals.

The company's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India, China, Europe, the United States of America, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. In Fiscal 2021, revenue from operations for sales outside India represented 67.86 per cent of the company's total revenue from operations.

Axis Capital, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the offer.