Commodity picks: 10 February, 2020

Mustard seed

Prices at the benchmark Jaipur market are at Rs 4,317 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,260 per quintal. Huge stocks with NAFED and aggressive selling by the agency coupled with upcoming new crop arrival to keep prices under pressure.

Wheat

Wheat prices in Indore are trading at Rs 2,170 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower to Rs 2,100 per quintal following record wheat production estimates for upcoming season and ample stocks across the value chain.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit