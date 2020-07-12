Commodity picks: 13 July, 2020

Barley

prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,416 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,350 per quintal following weak demand and ample supplies in the market.

Mustard seed

is trading at Rs 4,900 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,850 and then Rs 4,830 per quintal. Active selling by NAFED and HAFED would increase availability in the free This, coupled with need based demand from processors will keep prices under pressure.



Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit