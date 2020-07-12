JUST IN
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 13 July, 2020

Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,416 per quintal. Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,900 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,900 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur markets.

Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,416 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,350 per quintal following weak demand and ample supplies in the market.

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,900 per quintal at the benchmark Jaipur markets. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,850 and then Rs 4,830 per quintal. Active selling by NAFED and HAFED would increase availability in the free markets. This, coupled with need based demand from processors will keep prices under pressure.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 23:55 IST

