Commodity Picks: 16 March, 2020

Wheat

Wheat prices in Indore market are trading at Rs 1,837 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,750 a quintal following expected arrivals and estimates of a record wheat production.

Mustard seed



Prices at the benchmark Jaipur market are trading at Rs 4,011 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,950 per quintal. New crop arrival pressure, weak demand and broad-based sell-off across commodities and equities to weigh on prices.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit