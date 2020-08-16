JUST IN
Commodity picks: 17 August, 2020

For the week ahead, prices are expected to remain weak and head towards Rs 3,775 and then Rs 3,750 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Wheat
.The price is expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,850 per quintal following record supplies and subdued demand.

Soybean

Soybean is trading at Rs 3,818 per quintal at the benchmark Indore market. Subdued demand from processors, higher acreage, and favourable weather hinting towards good yield is suggesting higher production for the season. For the week ahead, prices are expected to remain weak and head towards Rs 3,775 and then Rs 3,750 per quintal.

Wheat

Wheat is trading at Rs 1,876 per quintal in Delhi. The price is expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,850 per quintal following record supplies and subdued demand.

Prerana Desai, Research head, Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, August 16 2020. 23:55 IST

