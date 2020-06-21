JUST IN
Commodity picks: 22 June, 2020

For the week ahead, mustard seed prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,850 and then to Rs 4,820

Prerana Desai  |  New Delhi 

Selling of stocks by government agencies and lower buying at higher levels to limit demand | File photo of a farmer in mustard field

Mustard Seed

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,909 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,850 and then to Rs 4,820. Selling of stocks by government agencies and lower buying at higher levels to limit demand.

Barley

Barley prices in Jaipur are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,400 per quintal from current price of Rs 1,432 per quintal. Subdued feed demand will keep Barley prices under pressure.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 23:55 IST

