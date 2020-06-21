Commodity picks: 22 June, 2020

Mustard Seed



Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,909 per quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,850 and then to Rs 4,820. Selling of stocks by government agencies and lower buying at higher levels to limit demand.

Barley

prices in Jaipur are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,400 per quintal from current price of Rs 1,432 per quintal. Subdued feed demand will keep prices under pressure.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit