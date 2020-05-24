Commodity picks: 25 May, 2020

Soymeal
Soymeal prices at the benchmark Indore market are trading at Rs 33,000 per tonne. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 32,500 per tonne. Weak demand from poultry sector and lack of fresh exports to keep prices under pressure going ahead.
Barley
Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,546 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,500 per quintal following record wheat production and subdued feed demand.
Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
