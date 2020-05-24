JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Fund pick: Canara Robeco Equity Diversified Fund is a consistent performer
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 25 May, 2020

Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,546 per quintal

Topics
commodity trading | Commodity picks

Prerana Desai  |  Mumbai 

money, tax
Prices of barley are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,500 per quintal following record wheat production and subdued feed demand

Soymeal

Soymeal prices at the benchmark Indore market are trading at Rs 33,000 per tonne. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 32,500 per tonne. Weak demand from poultry sector and lack of fresh exports to keep prices under pressure going ahead.

ALSO READ: Street signs: More companies could delist, RIL's rights issue, and more

Barley

Barley prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,546 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,500 per quintal following record wheat production and subdued feed demand.

Prerana Desai, Research Head - Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU