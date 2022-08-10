Copper hits five-week high after US data undershoots, dollar slides

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Euro eases after ECB meeting, while dollar firms following inflation data
Asian stocks slide with oil on recession jitters; dollar drops against yen
Dollar index eases as investors take in news on Ukraine-Russia crisis
-
Copper prices jumped on Wednesday to the highest in over five weeks after data showed U.S. inflation was weaker than expected, stoking hopes that interest rate hikes would be less aggressive and easing fears of a recession.
Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.3% to $8,089 a tonne by 1630 GMT, the highest since July 1, after earlier easing to $7,889.
U.S. Comex futures climbed 1.9% to $3.65 a lb.
U.S. consumer prices did not rise in July compared with expectations of economists that the monthly gain would be 0.2%, a report that could allow the Federal Reserve to dial down the size of interest rate hikes in September.
"The prospect for interest rates in the U.S. peaking at a lower level than previously thought is helping sentiment," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
"Copper got a shot in the arm after a surge in risk appetite and after the dollar took a tumble."
The dollar index fell more than 1%, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
Earlier, copper and aluminium prices dipped after data from top metals consumer China highlighted a weak construction sector.
The construction sector is a key demand driver for both copper and aluminium.
LME aluminium failed to get as much of a boost as copper from the U.S. inflation data, edging up 0.1% to $2,493 a tonne.
The premium of cash LME zinc over the three month contract rose to $127 a tonne, the highest since late June, indicating tightness in near-term LME supplies as investors worry that high energy prices will force smelters to curb output.
Benchmark LME zinc advanced 2.2% to $3,614.50 a tonne, its highest level since June 22.
LME nickel gained 4.4% to $22,500 a tonne, tin rose 0.5% to $24,550 and lead added 0.6% to $2,178.50.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU