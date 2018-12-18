Credit Suisse bets on industrial stocks for 2019; L&T, BHEL are top picks

Swiss financial services company Credit Suisse is betting on industrial stocks for 2019, though the sector has underperformed the market in the past three years, despite posting good earnings growth, said the brokerage. The fortunes of industrial stocks hinge on construction and manufacturing. "Industrial stocks have underperformed the market by 48 per cent this decade.

Over the past three years, they have continued to underperform despite good earnings growth. The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples for the industrial sector have remained unchanged even though the broader market ...