Derivatives strategies: Strong resistance at the 10,900-10,950 zone

After an extremely volatile fortnight, the Nifty has made a breakout above the 200-day moving average ( 200-DMA) and seems to have consolidated above that point. The possible upside is till 11,100-plus but there seems to be strong resistance at the 10,900-10,950 zone. Volumes have picked up with net institutional buying.

FPIs have been net buyers in December and domestic institutions are also net positive. Breadth still remains negative, but advancing stocks are edging close to declining stocks as retail has also cautiously returned. Session volatility remains high but the Vix ...