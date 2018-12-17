Infra firms in a sweet spot, most players trading at attractive levels

Infrastructure and construction were among the top performing segments in the industrial growth numbers for October. Growth in these two segments have been a consistent five to eight per cent since October 2017.

The momentum is expected to remain, with the strong order book of companies and improving execution. The record level of orders, both issued and those in the pipeline, for key players till the March quarter had turned the sentiment significantly positive for infrastructure stocks. Still, the share prices fell, with focus shifting on execution, progress on land acquisition ...