Crypto exchange Huobi to clean up existing mainland clients by end-2021

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese exchange Huobi Global said on Sunday it had stopped taking new mainland customers from Friday and would end contracts with mainland clients by the end of the year to comply with local regulations.

China's regulators intensified a crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-central-bank-vows-crackdown-cryptocurrency-trading-2021-09-24 on Friday, banning transactions and mining, clarifying that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet.

Huobi Global said in a statement it will conduct an orderly exit of its existing mainland clients on the premise that safety of their assets is guaranteed.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)