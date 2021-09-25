US stocks end mixed on Friday after volatile trading

US stocks closed mixed Friday as the market fell back under pressure amid concerns relating to China, COVID-19 and U.S. politics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.18 points, or 0.1%, to 34,798. The S&P 500 edged up 6.5 points, or almost 0.2%, to 4,455.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.54 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,047.70.

A move by China to ban cryptocurrencies weighed on the technology sector and Nike shares fell as supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic hit the sneaker giant.

On the data front, U.S. new-home sales increased 1.5% to an annual rate of 740,000, the government said Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)