Dabur m-cap tops Rs 1 trillion, shares up 2.2% to lifetime high of Rs 573

FMCG company Dabur India’s market capitalisation crossed the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the first time on Thursday. Its shares rose 2.2 per cent to close at a lifetime high of Rs 573, valuing the company at Rs 1.01 trillion. Dabur’s stock has gained 9 per cent in one month even as the Sensex has declined 3 per cent during the same period. Currently, there are about 41 listed companies with market cap in excess of Rs 1 trillion.
