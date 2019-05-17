Derivative Strategy for Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities

Buy Manappuram Finance May 125 Call @ Rs 3.25
Stop loss of Rs 2
Target Rs 5.50
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Manappuram Finance Futures’ yesterday, where we have seen rise in open interest (OI) with price rising by 0.60 per cent.
- On the daily charts, the price has broken out, to close at one month high, with higher volumes.
- The stock is trading above its 5, 20 and 200-day SMA (simple moving average) indicating stock is in uptrend for all the time frames.
- Oscillators and Momentum indicators like RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) are showing strength in the stock.
