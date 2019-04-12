Derivative strategy on ACC by HDFC Securities

-
Buy ACC APRIL FUTURE @ 1682
Stop loss of Rs 1,664
Target Rs 1,715
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the ACC Futures’ yesterday where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 2.40%.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 1665 with higher volumes.
- Stock price is trading above its 5, 20 and 200 day SMA, Indicating stock is in uptrend for the short to medium term.
- Oscillators and Mometum Indicators like RSI and MACD have turned bullish on daily and weekly charts.
