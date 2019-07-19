Derivative strategy on NBCC by HDFC Securities

Bear Spread strategy on NBCC

Buy July 52 Put at Rs 1.40 & simultaneously sell 49 Put at Rs 0.40.



Lot Size: 8500



Cost of the strategy Rs 1 (Rs 8500 per strategy)



Maximum profit: Rs 17,000 if closes at or below 48 on July expiry



Breakeven Point: Rs 51

Rationale:

-- Short build up is seen in the Futures’ yesterday, where we have seen sharp rise in Open Interest with price falling by 3.8 per cent.



-- Stock price has broken down from the upward slopping trendline, adjoining the low of 14-Feb-2019, 16-May-2019 and 08-July 2019.



-- Stock price is trading below its 5, 20 and 200 day SMA Indicating weakness in the stock.



-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing weakness in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.