Derivatives Strategies: Nifty support range from 11,600-11,700

The market trended sideways in a week when global tension remained high. The India-US trade war might see some resolution if talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are fruitful. But US-China trade tension continue and so do US-Iran tension. Worries over Brexit continue to persist.

The Fed refused to cut rates last week, but it did indicate it would be open to this if growth slips further by end-2019. The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England also maintained status quo while making dovish noises. All three central bank statements indicate a growth slowdown. This was a flat ...