JUST IN
FPIs invest Rs 19k cr in equities in Nov on softening US inflation, dollar
Markets to track inflation data, global factors this week: Analysts
Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 2.12 trn in m-cap; HDFC Bank tops chart
Six Indian stocks added to MSCI; Five Star IPO manages to scrape through
Metal stocks rally despite decline in corporate earnings in Sept quarter
Sensex hits record closing high on US inflation print; Nifty ends at 18,350
Transfer pay-outs to client's demat account within a day, says Sebi
Amalgamation-bound HDFC twins soar more than 5% each on MSCI tweak
Sebi introduces regulatory framework for online bond platform providers
Lumax Ind freezes at 20% upper circuit on strong Q2 results, capex plan
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Investors don't take a shine to gold exchange-traded funds, shows data
Business Standard

Domestic investor holding in listed stocks hits new high, shows data

Their holdings rose to 24.03 per cent as on September 30 this year, up from 23.54 per cent at the end of the preceding quarter

Topics
Domestic Institutional Investors | Domestic investors BSE 500 companies | Markets

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Photo: Shutterstock
The rise in holdings comes on the back of net inflows from DIIs of Rs 17,597 crore during the July-September quarter

Domestic investor holding in Indian equities has hit a fresh all-time high, even as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) holdings declined to a 10-year low.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Domestic Institutional Investors

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.