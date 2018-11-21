Dr Reddy's, Bank of Baroda and DHFL among top stocks to watch today

The domestic benchmark indices are likely to take cues from global peers and oil markets on Wednesday. Asian stocks fell weighed by a renewed bout of selling on Wall Street, and crude oil struggled after a sharp slide as economic growth concerns gripped global markets, said a Reuters report.

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday slumped 300 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 35,475 while the broader Nifty50 index of National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended at 10,656, down 107 points or 1 per cent.

Here are the top stocks that may remain on investors'radar in Wednesday's session -

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has raised Rs 236.15 billion through various debt instruments from 32 financial institutions. The fund raising is in line with the company's objectives of maintaining high liquidity and sustainable growth, it said.

Earnings to watch out for

DHFL is likely to release its September quarter earnings later in the day today. That apart, Essar India and Indian Infotech are also slated to announce their September quarter results during the day.

IL&FS Engineering: It has filed an application to Sebi requesting an extension of time to file financial results. That apart, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro has filed an insolvency petition against IL&FS Engineering and Construction to recover its dues, according to a court document reviewed by Cogencis.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender agreed to sell 4 per cent stake in Clearing Corporation of India to HDFC Bank at Rs 620 per share, with consideration aggregating to Rs 124 crore. Post the acquisition, HDFC Bank will increase its stake in CCIL from 5 percent to 9 per cent.

Dr Reddy's: A US appeals court on Tuesday allowed generic drug company Dr Reddy's Laboratories to sell a copycat version of the Indivior Plc opioid treatment Suboxone Film, sending Indivior's stock price down more than 40 per cent, said a Reuters report.