DSP Mutual Fund launches global NFO: Check details here

DSP Mutual Fund announced the new fund offer (NFO) of DSP Global Innovation Fund of Fund, which invests in a mix of active and passive international funds.
The key investment theme would be identifying companies that have innovative thinking and potential to succeed in the long term.
These include emerging innovation themes like metaverse, semiconductors, blockchain, 5G, gene technology, AI, space exploration, EVs and robotics.
