Economies of scale will drive down costs for MF industry: Morningstar CEO

Ahead of his investment conference, Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer of Morningstar, in a discussion with Jash Kriplani, draws parallels with the global fund management industry to show the promise and potential of India’s Rs 22-trillion mutual fund industry.

Edited excerpts: What are the major drivers of India’s fund management industry? It’s likely that the trend around the world away from government safety nets towards individuals managing their retirement funds will continue to gain momentum. India is no different and because its population ...