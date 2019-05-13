JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Bitcoin hovers above $7,000 after hitting 9-month high over weekend
Business Standard

Eicher Motors, M&M, Sun Pharma hit 52-week low

Biocon, Cadila Healthcare, SPARC and Wockhardt from the pharma and Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi, and TVS Srichakra Tyres auto-related sectors hit 52-week lows on Monday

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock-fall
Representative image

Shares of three companies - Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries – from the Nifty 50 index hit their respective 52-week lows after heavy selling in equity market by foreign investors.

Biocon, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma Advanced Research and Wockhardt from the pharmaceutical sector and Amara Raja Batteries, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Srichakra Tyres from auto-related sectors hit their 52-week lows today.

Beside these, Delta Corp, Eveready Industries, Graphite India, Hindustan Copper, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jyothy Laboratories, Rallis India and Reliance Capital were among the 42 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit 52-week lows.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto index hit its 52-week low of 7,911, down 2 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as passenger vehicle sales drop 17 per cent in April, most in seven and half years. The weak sentiment, high insurance costs and a liquidity crunch dented car sales.

According to stock exchange provisional data, thus far in the month of May, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold net amount of Rs 4,000 crore from equities till Friday.

Among the individual stocks, Delta Corp was the top loser from the BSE500 index and tanked 15 per cent to Rs 182, extending its previous day’s 7 per cent decline.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report on Friday, Delta Corp was one of the two companies that evaded GST by camouflaging a mixed supply of services. The companies paid GST by artificially splitting values of services. GST was paid on net revenue of casino instead of Face Value of bet.

However, Delta Corp CFO said the company was in compliance with GST laws and did not evade any GST, the report said.

Reliance Capital (RCap) slipped 10 per cent to Rs 106 on the BSE. The stock of Anil Ambani-promoted finance company has been under pressure, falling 42 per cent in the past one month, against a 4 per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE index.

The fall comes after a slew of rating downgrades by various rating agencies. Brickwork Ratings (Brickwork) on May 4, 2019 revised the ratings of various existing debt instruments of RCap and continued with the 'credit watch' rating with negative implications.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
AMARA RAJA BATT. 622.65 622.05 625.00 09-May-19
ASAHI INDIA GLAS 220.00 217.20 222.00 10-May-19
ASTER DM HEALTH. 136.05 134.70 140.00 10-May-19
BHARAT FORGE 451.95 449.00 452.00 19-Feb-19
BIOCON 525.75 521.05 523.00 09-May-19
BOMBAY BURMAH 1154.05 1152.55 1153.30 08-Oct-18
CADILA HEALTH. 270.00 265.95 280.10 09-May-19
CEAT 981.00 980.00 983.80 26-Oct-18
DELTA CORP 183.65 182.00 198.10 20-Jul-18
ECLERX SERVICES 938.25 938.25 958.00 13-Feb-19
EICHER MOTORS 18718.50 18600.00 18780.00 30-Jan-19
EVEREADY INDS. 82.65 82.65 84.25 10-May-19
GRAPHITE INDIA 343.80 343.00 362.00 10-May-19
HIND.COPPER 42.20 42.00 42.85 10-May-19
I T D C 238.60 238.60 241.50 11-Feb-19
IDBI BANK 34.30 34.30 36.60 09-May-19
IFCI 9.10 9.00 9.20 08-May-19
INDIABULLS VENT. 246.50 240.20 255.95 09-May-19
IRB INFRA.DEVL. 106.50 106.15 109.55 18-Feb-19
JAIN IRRIGATION 47.85 46.85 48.30 09-May-19
JP ASSOCIATES 4.53 4.20 4.72 06-Feb-19
JYOTHY LAB. 153.40 148.65 155.50 10-May-19
M & M 618.50 613.60 615.75 18-Feb-19
MOTHERSON SUMI 122.25 121.60 127.15 10-May-19
NAVA BHARAT VENT 91.05 89.35 89.50 09-May-19
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 28.85 28.45 29.10 10-May-19
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 29.05 28.90 29.35 10-May-19
NHPC LTD 22.20 22.05 22.20 09-Oct-18
NILKAMAL LTD 1200.00 1190.00 1229.65 28-Jan-19
PHILLIPS CARBON 134.05 133.85 135.55 14-Feb-19
RALLIS INDIA 142.00 140.00 142.70 09-May-19
RELIANCE CAPITAL 106.80 105.85 107.00 07-Feb-19
S C I 31.95 31.75 32.15 09-May-19
SPARC 146.00 130.60 140.95 06-Feb-19
STERLITE TECH. 178.55 177.55 180.05 06-May-19
SUN PHARMA.INDS. 412.15 350.40 375.40 18-Jan-19
T N NEWSPRINT 181.00 179.35 180.90 08-May-19
THYROCARE TECH. 455.00 454.00 455.45 10-May-19
TV18 BROADCAST 28.00 27.50 28.70 09-May-19
TVS SRICHAKRA 2054.10 2022.00 2071.10 08-May-19
VENKY'S (INDIA) 1708.00 1683.00 1788.00 19-Jul-18
WOCKHARDT 357.05 349.15 375.00 14-Feb-19

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU