JUST IN
Multiple growth avenues keep brokerages positive on Sumitomo Chemical
Global stocks ends gloomy year amid soaring inflation while dollar triumphs
Indian Railway Finance Corporation pays Rs 903 crore dividend to govt
RBL Bank jumps 5% to hit new 52-week high; surges 22% in past one week
Solar Industries hits all-time high, rallies 6% on stable outlook
Elin Electronics makes weak debut; lists 2% below issue price
Lotus Chocolate hits 5% upper limit as Reliance eyes majority stake
Equity investors turn richer by Rs 16.36 trn in 2022 despite uncertainties
Craftsman Automation soars 9%; hits record high on acquisition of DR Axion
HG Infra wins NHAI project worth Rs 997 crore; stock surges 8%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Multiple growth avenues keep brokerages positive on Sumitomo Chemical
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Elin Electronics makes muted market debut; shares settle nearly 8% lower

The stock made its debut at Rs 243, a decline of 1.61 per cent against the issue price on the BSE

Topics
electronics manufacturing sector | initial public offerings IPOs | BSE NSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Top-IPOs-2023

Shares of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics made a muted market debut on Friday and ended nearly 8 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 247.

The stock made its debut at Rs 243, a decline of 1.61 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it fell 8.66 per cent to Rs 225.60. Shares of the company ended at Rs 227.80, lower by 7.77 per cent.

At the NSE, the share of the company made its debut at Rs 244, lower by 1.21 per cent. It ended with a decline of 7.18 per cent at Rs 229.25.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,131.24 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 6.75 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 80.19 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Elin Electronics was subscribed 3 times last week.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 300 crore, aggregating up to Rs 475 crore.

The price range for the offer was Rs 234-247 a share.

Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on electronics manufacturing sector

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 18:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.