JUST IN
KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.70 times on Day 2, issue closes Wed
KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue
Inox group plans Rs 1,000-crore IPO of cryogenic equipment maker in 2023
IPO pipeline in India seen active in 2023 on smaller deals, shows data
Landmark Cars' initial public offering subscribed 39% on Day 2 of offer
KFin IPO to hit market on Dec 19, issue sized reduced to Rs 1,500 cr
Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 59%, Landmark Cars bought 17%, and more
Abans Holdings offer subscribed 11% the first day of subscription
Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO
Highest number of IPO listings in 2022 recorded in November: Report
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Sebi opens doors for MF investment platforms to charge transaction fee
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IPO of Delhi-based Elin Electronics subscribed 37% on first day of offer

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore aggregating up to Rs 475 crore

Topics
IPO | Indian markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IPO

The initial share-sale of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics received 37 per cent subscription on the first day of offer on Tuesday.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) got bids for 52,35,360 shares against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 55 per cent, non-institutional investors portion received 43 per cent subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore aggregating up to Rs 475 crore.

Price range for the IPO is at Rs 234-247 a share.

Delhi-based Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPO

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 21:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.