Emerging market ETFs rise for 15th straight week in $26.4-billion run

Investors added money to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that buy emerging market stocks and bonds last week. This was the 15th straight week of inflows.
Total inflows during this period were $26.4 billion. Inflows to US-listed emerging market ETFs that invest across developing nations, as well as those that target specific countries totalled $885 million in the week ended February 12, compared with gains of $1.29 billion in the previous week, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.
So far this year, inflows have totalled $9.44 billion. Inflows into ETFs that invest in India stood at $120 million, up 25% over the previous week.
